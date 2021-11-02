Edison volleyball falls to Chenango Forks in sectional quarterfinals

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Thomas A. Edison volleyball team had their season come to an end on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Spartans lost to sixth-seeded Chenango Forks at home in four sets 3-1 in the Section IV Class C quarterfinals. The Blue Devils won 28-26, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17. Maren Lutz tallied 13 kills, eight assists, and five points for Edison. Hayleigh Vanderhoff added 14 assists and three kills for the Spartans. Sadie Zemanick had 15 assists for Chenango Forks. Jessica Stone added six blocks and Madison Ashman had six kills for the Blue Devils.

Thomas A. Edison finishes their season with an overall record of 14-7 and with a 12-4 record in the IAC.

