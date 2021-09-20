Edison volleyball rallies past Elmira in five sets

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Thomas A. Edison volleyball team picked up a big comeback win at home on Monday.

The Spartans rallied past Elmira in five sets 13-25, 25-20, 12-25, 25-17, 25-14. Edison won the last two sets to defeat the Express 3-2. Maren Lutz had 18 service points, 10 assists and seven aces for the Spartans. Jadyn Wood tallied 12 service points, five kills, and five aces for Edison.

Lindsey Sperduto had a game-high 12 kills and added seven aces for Elmira. Delaney Williams had 14 assists, four aces, and three kills for Elmira.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now