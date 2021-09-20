Edison volleyball rallies past Elmira in five sets

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Thomas A. Edison volleyball team picked up a big comeback win at home on Monday.

The Spartans rallied past Elmira in five sets 13-25, 25-20, 12-25, 25-17, 25-14. Edison won the last two sets to defeat the Express 3-2. Maren Lutz had 18 service points, 10 assists and seven aces for the Spartans. Jadyn Wood tallied 12 service points, five kills, and five aces for Edison.

Lindsey Sperduto had a game-high 12 kills and added seven aces for Elmira. Delaney Williams had 14 assists, four aces, and three kills for Elmira.