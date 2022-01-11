Edison’s Brown and Swartwood to play baseball at Onondaga C.C.

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two members of the Thomas A. Edison baseball team will be teammates at the next level.

Edison’s Michael Brown and Dylan Swartwood both signed to play college baseball at Onondaga Community College on Tuesday. Brown is a catcher for the Spartans and he says the Lazers felt like a good fit. “I really liked the campus. The coach seemed great. He brought good energy,” said Brown.

Swartwood is a pitcher for Edison and has played with Brown since Little League and is looking forward to having him as a teammate in college. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been playing together so I think it will be special to be able to continue it with him,” said Swartwood.

