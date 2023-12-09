ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several high school hoops standouts turned in big performances on Saturday night.

Saturday was a huge day for high school basketball in the Twin Tiers. In girls basketball, Elmira Notre Dame, Odessa-Montour, Edison, and Elmira represented the area in the Elmira College High School Hoops Holiday Invitational. Each local team competed in thrilling games, witnessing standout performances from their top stars. Kicking-off the day at Speidel Gym was Elmira Notre Dame and Odessa-Montour.

In the early matchup, the Crusaders defeated the Grizzlies 56-46. Mallory Sheehan led Notre Dame with 18 points, while Payton Sutryk added 17. The Grizzlies saw an impressive showing from 8th grader, Leah Antes who scored 21 points.

In the 2nd game of the showcase, Edison outlasted Union Springs in a hard fought contest, 60-57. Edison’s Payton Littlefield recorded the best performance of the Invitational with 41 points, including key free throws to extend the Spartan lead in the 4th. Despite Littlefield’s great game, the Wolves flipped a 9 point deficit, but missed a last second 3 pointer to tie the game. Madison Kalet has 21 points in the Union Springs effort.

Binghamton’s Sugar Williams brings the ball up, on a 21 point night against Corning

Game 3 of the Holiday showcase was delayed 20 minutes due to a fire alarm going off at Speidel Gym, but that did not hinder the excitement of the players. In the game, Binghamton beat Corning 51-38 thanks to an impressive game from Sugar Williams. Williams scored a game-high 21 points for the Patriots, which paired with an outstanding defense that did not allow the Hawks a field goal until the 1:39 mark of the 1st quarter. Corning freshmen Charlise Starns scored 10 points in the effort.

In the final game of the night, Johnson City slid past Elmira 65-57. The Wildcats were led by Binghamton University commit Marisa Smith, who scored a game high 27 points. The Express effort was led by senior Ellie Clearwater, who matched her jersey number (23) in points.

Outside of the action at Speidel Gym, Horseheads and Waverly saw impressive nights from their standout players. Horseheads fell in a heartbreaking 58-57 loss to Liverpool in the Syracuse Zebra Classic. Sophie Bonnell and Megan Wolf scored 20 point a piece for the Blue Raiders, while Jordyn Gross added 10. Horseheads will play St. Mary’s (Buffalo) tomorrow at 10 a.m. In Waverly, the Wolverine girls team rolled past Seton Catholic 67-36, behind 31 points from Ryleigh Judson. Judson’s effort was backed by Paige Robinson’s 12 points and Peyton Shaw’s 10.

Horseheads’ Jack Fesetch sets up on defense after scoring 1 of his 9 threes, in a 27 point performance

On the boys side, Horseheads opened their regular season at home against Moravia. The Blue Raiders cruised to a 66-50 win, thanks a career night from Jack Fesetch. Fesetch was locked in from behind the arc, scoring a game-high 27 points on 9 threes. Alex Daugherty added 15 to the Horseheads scoring effort, while John Durr III scored 9.

A full look at Saturday night’s scores are listed below:

Elmira College High School Hoops Holiday Invitational (Girls Basketball):

Elmira Notre Dame 56 – Odessa-Montour 46

Edison 60 – Union Springs 57

Binghamton 51 – Corning 38

Johnson City 65 – Elmira 57

Other Section IV Girls Basketball scores:

Syracuse Zebra Classic – Liverpool 58 – Horseheads 57

Waverly 67 – Seton Catholic 36

High School Boys Basketball:

Horseheads 66 – Moravia 50

Mark Woitach Tip-off Tournament – Johnson City 81 – Athens 58

NJCAA Men’s Basketball:

Hudson Valley CC 73 – Corning CC 70

NJCAA Women’s Basketball:

Hudson Valley CC 71 – Corning CC 44

NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball:

UAlbany 49 – Marist 39 – Elmira grad Zaria Shazer scored 10 points and 10 rebounds.

NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball:

Harold J. Brodie Tournament – RIT 83 – Elmira College 61

NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball:

Syracuse 80 – Georgetown 68

NCAA Division III Football Tournament – Semifinal:

SUNY Cortland 49 – Randolph-Macon 14

NCAA Division III Men’s Hockey:

#6 Elmira College 7 – SUNY Brockport 0

NCAA Division III Women’s Hockey:

#11 Elmira College 2 – #14 Nazareth 1

