ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Edison’s Maddison Pack has signed to take her softball talent to the next level.

Edison softball standout Maddison Pack signed to play at Wells College, on Wednesday. Pack will enter her final season with the Spartans in the spring, following an unforgettable run last season. Pack and the Spartans won their 1st Section IV Class C since 2019 last year. Edison followed up with a run to the NYSPHSAA final four, where they would fall in a 3-2 loss to Gowanda. This coming spring, Pack and the Spartans will look to return to the NYS Finals in search of the program’s 4th title.

Once the 2024 season concludes, Pack is excited to test her high school and travel softball skills at the NCAA Division III level.

“I’m very excited, said Pack. I’ve worked very hard to get here, so it’s definitely a big achievement. I will definitely be putting in a lot more work.”

Pack added that she believes she has grown as a leader with Edison, and that helped them reach the NYS Final Four. The consistent hitter and standout 2nd basemen hopes to carry those attributes to Wells College.

As a part of the special day, Pack emphasized how grateful she was to sign to the next level in front of her family and friends.

“It’s really nice to be supported by everyone that I love and care about.”