ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner had a big performance on the mound in the postseason.

Thomas A. Edison softball player Gabby Milazzo is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Milazzo tossed a 1-hitter and struck out eight batters for the Spartans in a 6-0 win at home against Southern Cayuga in the first round of the Section IV Class C playoffs. Gabby also had two RBI’s for Edison.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for 18 Sports Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.