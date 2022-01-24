Athlete of the Week Vote Below Banner

Edison’s Payton Littlefield earns Athlete of the Week

February 04 2022 08:00 am

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner had a big game on the basketball court for the Spartans.

Thomas A. Edison basketball player Payton Littlefield is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The sophomore guard poured in 27 points in a 53-45 win for the Spartans on the road against Lansing. Payton has helped Edison win nine straight games and the Spartans are having a big turnaround season with a record of 10-2.

