Elmira and Elmira Notre Dame return to football action, plus more local sports scores

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a busy day of sports across the Southern Tier.

Elmira Notre Dame football returned to the gridiron in 8-man football, hosting Trumansburg. The Crusaders welcomed Mike Johnston Sr. back to the head coaching position for the first time in 41 years. The Crusaders were looking to improve on a 1-3 record from spring, but ultimately fell to Trumansburg 58-14 after a second half surge by the Blue Raiders.

The Elmira Express opened up their season hosting the Binghamton Patriots at Marty Harrigan Field. The Express continued their winning ways from the spring by defeating Binghamton 53-8.

In addition to the football action in the Southern Tier, local soccer teams took the pitch looking for a win:

Boy’s High School Soccer

Horseheads 2 – Athens 0

Women’s College Soccer

Jefferson Community College 2 – Corning Community College 1

Bloomsburg 4 – Mansfield 0

Stick with 18 Sports for all of your local sports highlights and updates on air and online at mytwintiers.com/sports.