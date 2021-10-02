Elmira and Tioga roll in football, plus more local scores

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Football powerhouses Elmira and top-ranked Tioga continued their winning ways with big wins on Saturday.

The Elmira Express took to the gridiron against Vestal on Homecoming and won 28-14. The Express improve to 3-1 with the win on their home turf. Next up, Elmira will look ahead to a tough test against undefeated Union-Endicott on October 15th, as it is unknown at this time if the Express will pick up a game for this upcoming weekend.

The Tioga Tigers proved once again why they are the top team in Class D. The Tigers took down undefeated Delhi by a score of 55-0 to improve to 4-0. The Tigers are slated to take on Newark Valley on October 8th.

Tioga and Elmira dominated on the gridiron on Saturday, but they were not the only teams to take the field. The Saturday scoreboard is listed below.

NTL Football

Sayre 39 – Huntingdon 6

Section IV Class C Football

Waverly 27 – Livonia 8

Section V Girl’s Soccer

Haverling 1 – Hornell 0

NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer

Nazareth 1 – Elmira College 0

NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer

Utica 1 – Elmira College 0

