Elmira baseball defeats Horseheads in extra innings

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira baseball team picked up a big win on the road on Monday.

The Express defeated Horseheads 2-1 in eight innings. Matt Coon stole home on a pick-off attempt at first base by Horseheads to score the game-winning run and give Elmira a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth inning. Lucas Riley picked up the win for the Express in relief. Elmira clinched a spot in sectionals with the win.

Check out the highlights and more High School scores from Monday are listed below.

Baseball

Sayre 11, East Juniata 1

Canton 8, Line Mountain 5

Waverly 14, Elmira Notre Dame 7

Softball

Horseheads 10, Elmira 3

Elmira Notre Dame 11, Waverly 4

Tioga 3, Candor 0

Thomas A. Edison 16, Watkins Glen 0

Spencer-Van Etten 15, Newfield 0

Girls lacrosse

Corning 12, Vestal 5