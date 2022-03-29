ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are looking to battle for a sectional title this season.

The Elmira baseball team is excited to begin their season on Wednesday. Express head coach Jason Manwaring says that the team has been putting in the work. “It’s a good mix. They’re hungry. They worked hard in the offseason and the best part about it is just great kids to be around,” said Manwaring.

Express senior Trevor Morrell says the team can’t wait to get on the diamond. “Everyone has been going to the weight room getting stronger. We’re just ready to go,” said Morrell.

Elmira hosts Chenango Forks in their season opener on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.