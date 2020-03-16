Elmira baseball practices before school closure

1  of  2
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira baseball team had their final practice before the Elmira City School district closes schools.

It was announced on Saturday that Chemung County schools would be closing at the end of school on Monday until April 14th. It was also announced on Saturday that all Express winter and spring sports practices and contests will be postponed from 3/17 to 4/14. The plan is to resume the seasons on 4/14.

The team and coaching staff were excited to be able to be on the diamond together one more time before the break. ” With all this coming to the forefront we’re just relishing every opportunity that we can to be together and knowing in a couple of weeks that hopefully we’re optimistic that we’ll be back,” said Elmira head coach Jason Manwaring.

The next scheduled game for Elmira in on April 15th at home against Corning at 5:00 p.m.

