Elmira big three college basketball update

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The college basketball season is in full swing and three Elmira Express basketball standouts are seeing action at the Division I level.

Kiara Fisher is a freshman guard at Syracuse . Fisher scored three points against Lincoln in a win at home earlier this month and saw action last Thursday as the Orange won their ACC opener on the road against Miami 69-58. 18th-ranked Syracuse (4-0) is on the road against North Carolina on Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

Zaria DeMember-Shazer is a freshman forward at Marist. DeMember-Shazer was impressive in two wins for the Red Foxes at home this past weekend against Canisius. Zaria scored eight points and had seven rebounds for Marist on Friday night in a 64-44 win against the Golden Griffins. The next night the freshman forward scored a career-high 12 points and had five rebounds for the Red Foxes in a 82-61 win over Canisius. Marist (3-0) hosts Albany on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

Morgan Gentile is a freshman guard at St. Bonaventure. Gentile saw two minutes of action on Friday for the Bonnies in a loss in their season opener on the road against Duquesne 71-63. St. Bonaventure (0-1) hosts Binghamton on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

All three Express standouts helped Elmira win their fourth straight sectional title and their first-ever STAC title last season.