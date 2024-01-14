ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a busy night of high school hoops in the Twin Tiers.

Elmira boys basketball outlasted Horseheads to highlight a busy Saturday slate of games. The Express defeated Horseheads 54-49 to take control of the STAC West Division. Elmira’s effort was led by a game-high 24 points from James Harris, to go with 8 from Chris Woodard. Horseheads was led by Alex Daugherty’s 15 points, as well as 13 from Jack Fesetch, and 11 from Maddox Hughey.

Elsewhere in the Twin Tiers, girls basketball took center stage. In afternoon matchups, Elmira rolled past Corning and Horseheads bested Ithaca. In addition, Waverly defeated Seton Catholic in a close game, 51-50. Among the top performers in the games, were Ryleigh Judson, Megan Wolf, Sophie Bonnell, and Mariah Matias. Judson scored a game-high 21 points for the Wolverines, while Wolf’s 24, and Bonnell’s 21 point nights helped Horseheads to a dominant win. Freshman standout Mariah Matias continued to impress, with a game-high 14 points in Elmira’s win. In the NTL, Athens picked up a win over Wellsboro 48-42, with a career-high 19 points from Abby Burgess and 16 points from Addy Wheeler.

A look at Saturday’s results are listed below:

High School Boys Basketball:

Elmira 54 – Horseheads 49

Jasper-Troupsburg 52 – Edison 27

High School Girls Basketball:

Horseheads 76 – Ithaca 36

Elmira 53 – Corning 25

Waverly 51 – Seton Catholic 50

Women’s College Basketball:

Hartwick College 60 – Elmira College 51

Mansfield University 81 – Shepherd University 63

Marist College 61 – Niagara University 60

Men’s College Basketball:

Elmira College 93 – Hartwick College 74

Shepherd University 71 – Mansfield University 53

#7 UNC 103 – Syracuse 67

