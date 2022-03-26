CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles swept a twin bill against Cazenovia on Saturday at Corning Community College.

The Elmira College baseball team won game one 5-3 and won game two in walk-off fashion 13-12. Angus Adams allowed three runs while striking out six in six innings of work to earn the win for the Soaring Eagles. Cazenovia jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning in game two. Matteo Salvati hit an inside-the-park home run to right center for the Soaring Eagles in the second inning to cut the lead to 5-2. Nick Lees delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give EC the sweep.

Elmira College (4-8) is on the road against Ithaca College on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.