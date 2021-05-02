Elmira College baseball wins in walk-off fashion

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College baseball team won in walk-off fashion at Dunn Field on Sunday.

The Soaring Eagles scored three runs in the ninth inning to rally past Keuka College 6-5. Thomas A. Edison grad Josh Tryon singled to shortstop to drive in a run to give Keuka a 5-3 lead in the eighth inning. Jared Money hit a two-run single to right for the Soaring Eagles to tie the game at 5. Joe Morrone hit a fly ball to right field that Keuka couldn’t catch that allowed James Delaney to come into score the game-winning run.

Elmira College (5-24) is on the road against Utica in a doubleheader on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

