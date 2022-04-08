DAYTONA BEACH, F.L. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles can call themselves national champs.

(Photo courtesy: @NCAupdates)

The Elmira College cheerleading team won a national championship on Friday at the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Soaring Eagles had a score of 79.57 in the prelims and had a score of 79.47 in the finals.

The Purple & Gold finished with an event score of 87.5116 in Advanced Small Coed Division III. RIT finished in second place with a score of 85.5348 and SUNY New Paltz finished in third place with a score of 79.7037.

Elmira College also took first place at the Upstate Collegiate Championships last month.