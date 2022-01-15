Elmira College defeats Babson for sixth straight win

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team scored three goals in the second period on their way to their sixth straight win on Saturday.

The 10th-ranked soaring Eagles defeated 6th-ranked Babson at home 5-3 for their sixth straight win. Elmira native Bailey Krawczyk scored a short-handed goal early in the second period to give the Soaring Eagles a 1-0 lead. Chance Gorman and Nick Grinvalds also scored goals in the second period to give EC a 3-0 lead. Chris Rooney scored a goal for the Beavers later in the second period and the Soaring Eagles led 3-1 heading into the second intermission. Nicholas Domitrovic added two goals in the third period to help the Purple & Gold stay in front for good.

Elmira College (12-3-1, 6-2-1 NEHC) hosts Hobart on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at First Arena in Elmira.