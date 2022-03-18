MIDDLEBURY, V.T. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles fell to top-ranked Middlebury by one goal at the Final Four on Friday.

(Photo and video courtesy: NCAA)

Top-ranked and undefeated Middlebury edged third-ranked Elmira College at home 3-2 in the NCAA semifinals. Eliza Beaudin scored on a one-timer in the second period for the Soaring Eagles to tie the game at 1. Kylie Quinlan would put the Panthers in front for good 2-1 a few minutes later. Madie Leidt would add what would become the game-winning goal for Middlebury just past eight minutes into the third period to make it a 3-1 game. Holley Riva would score a goal with 4:14 to go to bring EC to within one but the Panthers would hang on for the win. Leonie Kuehberger made 29 saves in goal for the Soaring Eagles.

Middlebury (26-0) will face Gustavus Adolphus (25-3-2) in the NCAA National Championship Game on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Elmira College (25-3-1) will take on Plattsburgh State (25-3-1) in the third-place game at 3:00 p.m.