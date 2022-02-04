Elmira College edges Skidmore on game-winner by Krawczyk

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira native scored the game-winner for the Soaring Eagles on Friday.

The ninth-ranked Elmira College men’s ice hockey team edged Skidmore 2-1 at Murray Athletic Center. The Thoroughbreds took a 1-0 lead 23 seconds into the second period on a 5-on-3 on a power-play goal scored by Austin Rook. Nick Grinvalds scored a goal for the Soaring Eagles just past the midway mark of the second period to tie the game at 1. Elmira native Bailey Krawczyk scored the game-winning goal in front on a power-play just over two minutes later to give the Purple & Gold a 2-1 lead. Chris Janzen made 27 saves in goal for EC to earn the win.

Elmira College (15-5-1) hosts Castleton at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday on Senior Day in their final regular-season home game of the season.