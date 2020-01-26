Elmira College edges Wilkes at home

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Make it 10 wins in their last 11 games for the Elmira College men’s ice hockey team.

The Soaring Eagles defeated Wilkes 3-2 in a hard-fought and exciting UCHC contest at Murray Athletic Center on Saturday night. The Colonels took a 1-0 lead less than four minutes into the game on a goal scored by Donald Flynn. The Soaring Eagles would tie the game late in the first period on a 5 on 3 with a power-play goal scored by Matthew Cuce.

Harry Kramer added a goal for the Purple and Gold in the second period to give Elmira College a 2-1 lead. Anthony Parrucci scored a power-play goal for the Soaring Eagles in the third period to put Elmira College in front 3-1. Chris Janzen made 36 saves in goal for the Soaring Eagles and improved to 7-2 this season.

Elmira College (12-4-1) is on the road against Manhattanville on Friday at 7:00 p.m.