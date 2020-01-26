Elmira College edges Wilkes at home

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Make it 10 wins in their last 11 games for the Elmira College men’s ice hockey team.

The Soaring Eagles defeated Wilkes 3-2 in a hard-fought and exciting UCHC contest at Murray Athletic Center on Saturday night. The Colonels took a 1-0 lead less than four minutes into the game on a goal scored by Donald Flynn. The Soaring Eagles would tie the game late in the first period on a 5 on 3 with a power-play goal scored by Matthew Cuce.

Harry Kramer added a goal for the Purple and Gold in the second period to give Elmira College a 2-1 lead. Anthony Parrucci scored a power-play goal for the Soaring Eagles in the third period to put Elmira College in front 3-1. Chris Janzen made 36 saves in goal for the Soaring Eagles and improved to 7-2 this season.

Elmira College (12-4-1) is on the road against Manhattanville on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now