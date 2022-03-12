Elmira College falls to Hobart in first round of NCAA Tournament

GENEVA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles had their season come to an end on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

10th-ranked Elmira College fell to seventh-ranked Hobart on the road 4-2 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Statesmen would jump out to a 2-0 lead on first period goals scored by Blake Coffey and Zach Tyson. Trailing 3-0 in the second period, the Soaring Eagles would get on the scoreboard on a short-handed goal scored by Christian Abrams to cut the Hobart lead to 3-1. Hobart would answer right back with a quick goal to take a 4-1 lead.

Elmira College finishes their season with a record of 18-7-2 and made their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 10 years.