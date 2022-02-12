Elmira College finishes regular season undefeated in conference play

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles wrapped up an undefeated season in the New England Hockey Conference on Saturday.

The 3rd-ranked Soaring Eagles shut out New England College 5-0 at home in their final game of their regular season. Emma Crocker tallied her 60th career goal in the first period and added another goal in the second period on a 5-on-3 power-play to give the Soaring Eagles a 2-0 lead. McKenzie Schmidt and Erika Goleniak added goals for the Purple & Gold later in the second period. Jenny Heath scored a power-play goal with 18 seconds to go to put the Soaring Eagles in front 5-0.

Elmira College finishes their regular season with a record of 21-2-1 and have won 11 straight games. The Soaring Eagles went an undefeated 17-0 in conference play and also went undefeated on home ice with a record of 10-0.

Elmira College will now play in the New England Hockey Conference Championships that begin next week.