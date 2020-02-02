Elmira College honors Pat Thompson

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College Hall of Famer Pat Thompson now has a court named in her honor at Speidel Gym.

Thompson was honored by Elmira College in between games of a doubleheader at home against Utica College on Saturday. The court inside Speidel Gym will be named Pat Thompson Court. A permanent dedication to Thompson will be added to the hardwood floor in the summer.

The former Vice President of Athletics retired in December of 2018 following a 43-year career as a coach and administrator at her alma mater. Following graduation, Thompson spent her entire professional career serving the Elmira College community in a variety of roles within athletics. She was first named Director of Athletics in 1984, a post she held for the next 10 years until she was promoted to Dean in 1994. Thompson was then elevated to Vice President of Athletics in 2000. In addition to her administrative role, she coached the EC cheerleading program for 23 seasons and guided the Soaring Eagles to their first national championship in any sport when Elmira won the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) College Nationals in the spring of 2000.

Thompson says she appreciates Elmira College naming the court in her honor. ” It certainly was a ceremony that I will always remember. That floor played a major role in my life when I was coaching cheerleading and when I was superfan to the basketball and volleyball teams and all the special events that took place there, so the naming of the court is very special to me,” said Thompson.