Elmira College ice hockey to begin season on February 19th

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College ice hockey is back.

The UCHC has released a tentative league-wide schedule for men’s and women’s ice hockey for the 2021 season. The season will begin on Friday, February 19th and will include a regular season and conference championships, all of which will end by April 4th.

The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team will play a 10-game season beginning on the 19th at home against Nazareth. The women’s ice hockey team will play a 12-game season beginning on the 19th on the road against Nazareth.

The UCHC postponed conference play until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All contests will follow campus, local, state & federal COVID-19 guidelines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now