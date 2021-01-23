Elmira College ice hockey to begin season on February 19th

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College ice hockey is back.

The UCHC has released a tentative league-wide schedule for men’s and women’s ice hockey for the 2021 season. The season will begin on Friday, February 19th and will include a regular season and conference championships, all of which will end by April 4th.

The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team will play a 10-game season beginning on the 19th at home against Nazareth. The women’s ice hockey team will play a 12-game season beginning on the 19th on the road against Nazareth.

The UCHC postponed conference play until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All contests will follow campus, local, state & federal COVID-19 guidelines.