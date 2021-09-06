Elmira College Men’s Soccer Wise, Garufi win Empire 8 weekly awards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An impressive 8-0 win over Hilbert earned two Elmira College Men’s Soccer players weekly Empire 8 honors.

Elmira’s own Gavin Wise won the Empire 8 Offensive Player of the Week for scoring his first collegiate hat trick in the 8-0 win over the weekend. Wise previously played soccer and ice hockey at Elmira High School where he was a three-time STAC West All-Division Team honoree and earned a STAC West/Metro All-Conference nod as a senior.

Wise came into the 2021 season with only one collegiate goal.

Soaring Eagles goalie Giovanni Garufi took home Emire 8 Defensive Player of the Week honors for his shutout performance in net. The goalie is a three-time member of the Empire 8 President’s List, most recently in Spring 2020.

The Soaring Eagles (2-0) will play Keystone on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

