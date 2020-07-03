Elmira College postpones Hall of Fame and Athletics Alumni Weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College Athletics has announced that the selection of its second annual Hall of Fame class and induction ceremony, along with the 39th annual Athletics Alumni Weekend, have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The selection of a Hall of Fame class will be moved to the summer of 2021, while the induction ceremony and Athletics Alumni Weekend will be moved to the fall of 2021 on a date to be determined.

As a result of the announcement, all individuals and teams who were nominated during the current Hall of Fame nomination period will be rolled over into the 2021 pool of candidates. Additionally, nominees will remain in the applicant pool for a seven-year period and will be eligible for selection from 2021-2028, while those who were submitted during the 2019 selection period will remain eligible for an additional six years from 2021-2027.

Elmira College inducted its first-ever Hall of Fame class last November.