Elmira College receives at-large bid into NCAA Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 18th time.

The 12 teams selected for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Championship were announced on Monday. The 10th-ranked Elmira College men’s ice hockey team received an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament. The Soaring Eagles will be on the road against seventh-ranked Hobart in a first-round matchup on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. The Purple & Gold went 1-1 against the Statesmen this season. EC defeated Hobart 5-4 in overtime on the road on January 22nd.

Elmira College enters the NCAA Tournament with a record of 18-6-2 and Hobart enters the first-round matchup with a record of 19-5-2.

