Elmira College winning streak ended by 14th-ranked Stevenson

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team had their eight-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday.

The Soaring Eagles lost at home to 14th-ranked Stevenson 5-1 at Murray Athletic Center. The Mustangs took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a short-handed goal by Dominic Brenza. The Soaring Eagles tied the game less than two minutes later when Anthony Parrucci put home a rebound to tie the game at 1. Carl Lyden scored on a one-timer less than a minute later to give the Mustangs a 2-1 lead in the first period. Stevenson would score three more goals in the third period on their way to the win.

Elmira College (10-4-1) returns to action on Friday at home against King’s at 7:00 p.m.