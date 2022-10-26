ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Elmira College women’s basketball team is set to return to the hardwood in 2022-23.

The Soaring Eagles will return to the hardwood following a 10-15 campaign in the 2021-22 season. Head coach Thad Phillips will be returning for his second season with the Soaring Eagles and is looking to guide a young team to best their five-straight wins to start last season.

Phillips believes this Elmira College team is invested in making the program better. “The girls are working extremely hard to build a competitive program and as a coach that is one of the biggest things you can ask for,” said Phillips.

Veteran player on the Soaring Eagles, Taylor Albrecht shared in Phillips’ belief in the team and emphasized that the freshman class will be impressive.

“I feel like everyone is working hard this year, said Albrecht. “It’s different from what I’ve seen in the past four or five seasons. I feel like our freshman have come in and been ready since day one.”

The Soaring Eagles will open their season on the road at Penn College on Tuesday, November 8th and play their home opener on November 19th at Speidel Gym on Pat Thompson Court.

The Soaring Eagles full schedule is listed below: 

Date           Time      At        Opponent                                                                 
Nov 8 (Tue)    5:00 PM   Away      Penn College                

Nov 15 (Tue)   5:30 PM   Away      Cazenovia College                                                                            

Nov 19 (Sat)   2:00 PM   Home      Wells College                                

Nov 22 (Tue)   5:00 PM   Home      Hilbert College                                  

Dec 2 (Fri)    5:30 PM   Away      Nazareth College                                                                             

Dec 3 (Sat)    2:00 PM   Away      St. John Fisher University                                                                

Dec 16 (Fri)   6:00 PM   Away      SUNY-Delhi                                                                                      

Dec 30 (Fri)   8:00 PM   Neutral   Hiram College                                                                           

Dec 31 (Sat)   2:00 PM   Neutral   Oberlin College                                                                       

Jan 3 (Tue)    5:30 PM   Away      Medaille University                                                                         

Jan 6 (Fri)    5:30 PM   Home      Russell Sage College                           

Jan 7 (Sat)    2:00 PM   Home      Hartwick College                  

Jan 13 (Fri)   5:30 PM   Away      Utica University                                                                              

Jan 14 (Sat)   2:00 PM   Away      Keuka College               

Jan 17 (Tue)   5:30 PM   Home      Houghton University                            

Jan 21 (Sat)   2:00 PM   Home      Alfred University                            

Jan 27 (Fri)   5:30 PM   Home      St. John Fisher University                    

Jan 28 (Sat)   2:00 PM   Home      Nazareth College                               

Jan 31 (Tue)   5:30 PM   Home      Medaille College                               

Feb 3 (Fri)    5:30 PM   Away      Hartwick College                                                                              

Feb 4 (Sat)    2:00 PM   Away      Russell Sage College                                                                           

Feb 7 (Tue)    5:30 PM   Away      Houghton University                                                                          

Feb 10 (Fri)   5:30 PM   Home      Keuka College                                    

Feb 11 (Sat)   2:00 PM   Home      Utica University                                  

Feb 18 (Sat)   2:00 PM   Away      Alfred University

Stick with 18 Sports on air and online for updates all season long on the Elmira College Soaring Eagles.