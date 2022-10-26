ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Elmira College women’s basketball team is set to return to the hardwood in 2022-23.

The Soaring Eagles will return to the hardwood following a 10-15 campaign in the 2021-22 season. Head coach Thad Phillips will be returning for his second season with the Soaring Eagles and is looking to guide a young team to best their five-straight wins to start last season.

Phillips believes this Elmira College team is invested in making the program better. “The girls are working extremely hard to build a competitive program and as a coach that is one of the biggest things you can ask for,” said Phillips.

Veteran player on the Soaring Eagles, Taylor Albrecht shared in Phillips’ belief in the team and emphasized that the freshman class will be impressive.

“I feel like everyone is working hard this year, said Albrecht. “It’s different from what I’ve seen in the past four or five seasons. I feel like our freshman have come in and been ready since day one.”

The Soaring Eagles will open their season on the road at Penn College on Tuesday, November 8th and play their home opener on November 19th at Speidel Gym on Pat Thompson Court.

The Soaring Eagles full schedule is listed below:

Date Time At Opponent Nov 8 (Tue) 5:00 PM Away Penn College Nov 15 (Tue) 5:30 PM Away Cazenovia College Nov 19 (Sat) 2:00 PM Home Wells College Nov 22 (Tue) 5:00 PM Home Hilbert College Dec 2 (Fri) 5:30 PM Away Nazareth College Dec 3 (Sat) 2:00 PM Away St. John Fisher University Dec 16 (Fri) 6:00 PM Away SUNY-Delhi Dec 30 (Fri) 8:00 PM Neutral Hiram College Dec 31 (Sat) 2:00 PM Neutral Oberlin College Jan 3 (Tue) 5:30 PM Away Medaille University Jan 6 (Fri) 5:30 PM Home Russell Sage College Jan 7 (Sat) 2:00 PM Home Hartwick College Jan 13 (Fri) 5:30 PM Away Utica University Jan 14 (Sat) 2:00 PM Away Keuka College Jan 17 (Tue) 5:30 PM Home Houghton University Jan 21 (Sat) 2:00 PM Home Alfred University Jan 27 (Fri) 5:30 PM Home St. John Fisher University Jan 28 (Sat) 2:00 PM Home Nazareth College Jan 31 (Tue) 5:30 PM Home Medaille College Feb 3 (Fri) 5:30 PM Away Hartwick College Feb 4 (Sat) 2:00 PM Away Russell Sage College Feb 7 (Tue) 5:30 PM Away Houghton University Feb 10 (Fri) 5:30 PM Home Keuka College Feb 11 (Sat) 2:00 PM Home Utica University Feb 18 (Sat) 2:00 PM Away Alfred University

Stick with 18 Sports on air and online for updates all season long on the Elmira College Soaring Eagles.