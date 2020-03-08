Elmira College women’s hockey captures third straight UCHC title

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles would need to rally for a three-peat on Sunday at Murray Athletic Center.

The fifth-ranked Elmira College women’s ice hockey team rallied to defeat Manhattanville at home in the UCHC championship game 5-3. The Soaring Eagles captured their third straight UCHC title with the win. Jess Adams would skate in and score a goal in the second period to give the Purple and Gold a 1-0 lead. Manhattanville would answered back with three straight goals in the second period. Amanda Sabia scored her second goal of the game to put the Valiants up 3-1 in the second period.

Elmira College began their comeback late in the second period when Kelly Matthews scored on a deflection for a power-play goal. Adams scored her second goal of the game in the third period to tie the game at 3. Emma Crocker scored the go-ahead goal for the Soaring Eagles with under seven minutes to play. Adams scored a hat trick with a power-play goal less than two minutes later to give the Soaring Eagles a 5-3 lead.

Elmira College (22-4-2) clinches an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament with the win.

( Photo courtesy: Elmira College)