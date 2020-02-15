Elmira College Women’s Hockey falls on the road against Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- After nine wins in a row the Elmira College Women’s Hockey team went scoreless on the road against Plattsburgh in their 3-0 loss.

The 16-2-2 Eagles went into this matchup knowing they were in for a tough matchup against the number one ranked Plattsburgh State.

But even after winning their last three consecutive away games Elmira College couldn’t find the net, allowing Plattsburgh to improve to 22-1. Sarah Wolf had two goals on the night for Plattsburgh.

Elmira College will play their next game on the road this Sunday, Feb 16th, against the William Smith Herons. Drop puck for that matchup is at 4 p.m.