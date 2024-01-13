ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College women’s hockey highlighted a banner day on the ice for the Soaring Eagles programs.

Elmira College men’s and women’s hockey each picked up wins, on Saturday. At the Murray Athletic Center, the 11th ranked EC women rolled past New England College with a dominant offensive showing. Claire Meeder started the scoring for the Soaring Eagles, early in the 1st period. After controlling the puck for the majority of the opening frame, EC would head to the locker room with a 1-0 lead. In the 2nd period, the flood gates opened for the purple and gold. Two minutes into the period, Emily Lenzen turned a turnover into a goal for a 2-0 EC edge. Nearly 5 minutes later, Anna Lugge deflected in a shot from Katie Manning, to extend the Elmira College lead to 3. Minutes later, the Soaring Eagles added another goal. Sophie Compeau fired a shot off of the boards and put her rebound in the back of the net, for the 4th goal of the contest. With the 4-0 lead, Elmira College would add 2 more goals from Piper Andrews and Katie Manning before the end of the period.

As a part of the impressive offense, Elmira College outshot the Pilgrims 59-11 in the win. Goaltender Chloe Beaubien had 11 saves in the shutout.

On the men’s side, 2nd ranked Elmira College returned to the win column with a 5-2 victory against New England College. Amedeo Mastrangeli opened the scoring for EC, on the power play. The opening goal was followed by an even strength tally, less than minute later by EC’s Kerfalla Toure. In the 2nd period, New England cut the lead to 1 on a power play goal from Paul Waldhauser. The Soaring Eagles quickly responded with goals from Nicholas Domitrovic and Shawn Kennedy, to go up 4-1. In the final frame, the Pilgrims scored again to cut Elmira’s lead to 4-2. In response, Ryan Reifler netted another score to close out the win for Elmira.

The Elmira College men will return home for 2 conference games next weekend. EC battles the University of Southern Maine on Friday night a 7 p.m. and Babson on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Elmira College women will hit the road for a 4-game trip, beginning on Tuesday in Cortland at 7 p.m.