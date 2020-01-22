Live Now
Elmira College women’s hockey shuts out Morrisville State

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The fourth-ranked Elmira College women’s ice hockey team jumped out to a fast start on their way to a 8-0 win against Morrisville State at home on Tuesday.

The Soaring Eagles scored four goals in the first period to take a 4-0 lead. Emma Crocker scored two goals in the first period for the Purple and Gold. Eliza Beaudin added a power-play goal and Mary McCafferty scored a short-handed goal on a breakaway in the first period for the Soaring Eagles.

Crocker finished the game with her first-ever hat trick. Jess Adams scored two goals and had an assist and Morgan Mordini added a goal and three assists. Elizabeth Hanson made 28 saves to earn the shutout and improves to 7-0-1 this season.

Elmira College (11-2-2) hosts Chatham on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

