ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College women’s basketball fell just short of capturing their home tip-off tournament.

The Elmira College women’s basketball team fell in a close game for their home tip-off tournament title. Curry College defeated the Soaring Eagles 75-64 in the final of the Elmira College Basketball Tip-Off Tournament at Speidel Gym. EC turned in an impressive effort in the weekend showcase, beginning with a dominant showing on Saturday.

The Purple and Gold cruised past SUNY Delhi 85-16, to reach Sunday’s final. On the other side of the bracket, Curry College crushed Penn College 75-38, leading to their matchup with EC. In the tournament final, Elmira led after the 1st quarter, but fell behind and trailed by 1 at the half. Curry College would never relinquish the lead, thanks to a 25 point effort from Lauren Dunn. Dunn’s effort was added to by a combined 24 points from Kylie McCarthy and Lauren Morse.

The Soaring Eagles saw big games from Laura Bogota and Nevaeh Winston. Winston led the team, scoring a 15 point, 13 rebound double-double. Bogota also scored 15 points, while adding 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Felton, P.A. native Alleney Klunk added 11 points.

Elmira College sits at 2-1 on the year and will return to the court for another tournament. The Soaring Eagles will begin the Buffalo State Tournament on Saturday at 2 p.m.