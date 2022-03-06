Elmira College women’s ice hockey captures NEHC Championship

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles won a conference title on home ice on Saturday.

The third-ranked Elmira College women’s ice hockey team defeated Castleton at home 4-0 to win a New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Championship in their first season in the conference. Emma Crocker scored two goals in the first period to give the Soaring Eagles a 2-0 lead. Brooke McArdle added a goal late in the third period for EC and Morgan Mordini also scored a goal late in the third to become the 18th player in program history to score 100 points in her career at Elmira College.

Elmira College (24-2-1) will now head to the NCAA Tournament and will find out their opponent during the NCAA Selection Show Sunday night.

