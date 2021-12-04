Elmira College women’s ice hockey moves to 10-1

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles picked up their second win on home ice this weekend on Saturday.

Third-ranked Elmira College shut out Plymouth State 8-0 at Murray Athletic Center to move to 10-1 this season. Eliza Beaudin went top shelf for a goal less than a minute and a half into the first period to give the Soaring Eagles an early 1-0 lead. The Purple & Gold would score five goals in the second period on their way to victory. Claire Meeder had a hat trick and an assist in the second period for EC. Emma Crocker had two goals and an assist and Maggie Gilman made 17 saves in goal to earn the shutout for the Soaring Eagles. EC shutout Castleton 3-0 on Friday night and did not allow a goal on home ice this weekend.

Elmira College (10-1) takes on No. 4 Plattsburgh State in the first round of the Norwich East-West Hockey Classic in Northfield, Vermont next Saturday at 7:00 p.m.