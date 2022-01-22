Elmira College women’s & men’s ice hockey win on the road

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College picked up two big road wins on the ice on Saturday.

The third-ranked Elmira College women dealt seventh-ranked Nazareth their first loss of the season with a 2-1 win on the road. Jenny Heath scored a goal late in the first period to give Elmira College a 1-0 lead. A power-play goal by Nazareth’s Gabriella DeMeo with less than a minute to play in the second period tied the game at 1. Erika Goleniak scored the game-winner for the Soaring Eagles with less than five minutes left in the third period. Leonie Kuehberger made 31 saves in net for EC for her 11th win of the season. Elmira College (15-2-1) hosts UMass Boston on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

The No. 8 Elmira College men defeated No. 6 Hobart 5-4 in overtime on the road. The Purple & Gold took a 4-2 lead in the second period on a goal by Nick Grinvalds. Mark Benemerito and Matthieu Wuth scored goals in the third period for the Statesmen to tie the game at 4 and send it to overtime. Shawn Kennedy scored his second goal of the game with 14 seconds left in overtime to give the Soaring Eagles a bounce back win. Elmira College lost to Hobart 2-0 on Friday at First Arena. The Soaring Eagles (13-4-1) are on the road against UMass Boston on Friday at 7:00 p.m.