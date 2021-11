CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira College wrestler had a big weekend on the mat for the Soaring Eagles.

Elmira College wrestler Darius Green took third-place in the heavyweight division and earned All-State honors at the New York State Collegiate Wrestling Championships on Saturday. The sophomore went 4-1 in the tournament and improved his record to 9-1 this season.

The Soaring Eagles return to the mat on December 4th when they travel to Elizabethtown College for the Blue Jay Classic.