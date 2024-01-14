COLLEGEVILLE, P.A. (WETM) – Elmira College wrestling had a big weekend at Ursinus College.

The Elmira College women’s wrestling team highlighted a banner weekend at the Will Abele Invitational at Ursinus College. On Sunday, EC’s Abby Duke, Zoey Lintz, and Tayana Labady each won their respective weight classes in the tournament, helping the Soaring Eagles to a 2nd place finish overall. Duke entered the 109 pound tournament as the top seed and cruised to the final, outscoring opponents 32-8. In the final, Duke defeated East Stroudsburg’s Tiana Savino 10-0.

At 143 pounds, top seeded, Zoey Lints won her way to the final with a 1st round fall and a 10-0 victory. The Soaring Eagles standout defeated Veloria Pannell of Cambridge 10-0, for the title At 191 pounds, Tayana Labady claimed the crown from the 4th seed for EC. Labady won in the 1st round by fall, then punched her ticket to the final with a 14-3 win in the semis. In the final, Labady trailed Sacred Heart’s Jacklyn Smith before notching the win by fall in round 2.

Aside from the winners, the Soaring Eagles picked up podium finishes from other members of their team. EC’s Skylah Chakouian (155) and Hazel Dahlquist (170) finished runner up, while Megan Edwards (123) placed 3rd. In addition, Gabby Bradigan tied for 6th at 130 pounds, while Leslie Monterrosa (136) placed 4th.

On Saturday, the Elmira College men’s team placed 15th in the Will Abele Invitational. The Soaring Eagles saw an impressive run from senior Darius Green. Green battled through the 285 pound tournament, finishing 3rd. The standout began his tournament with back-to-back wins by fall, before being defeated by the eventual champion, Layton Schmick of East Stroudsburg. EC’s Hollis Berry (157) won an 8-1 decision from the 7th seed in the 1st round, but fell in the round of 16.

The Elmira College men’s wrestling team will return to the mats on Tuesday. The Soaring Eagles will take on Niagara County CC and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, in the Pitt-Bradford Tri Match. The EC women’s team will look to carry their momentum into a Friday matchup, on the road at Delaware Valley University.

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on Elmira College Wrestling.