Elmira College’s Travis Larner wins writing contest

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College Assistant Director of Sports Information Travis Larner has received a big award.

Larner was recently named the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) District 1 Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest winner for his feature story on Angus Adams ’22 of the EC baseball team and his experience at the 2013 Little League World Series.

A panel of 39 judges reviewed a total of 337 story entries this year, with 61 eventually being selected as winners. The Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest recognizes excellence in feature writing, historical features, administrator/coach profiles and event coverage. Entries are judged on overall writing style, correct use of English, inventiveness, written presentation and the ease with which the reader acquires the information.

Larner was able to obtain various photographs of Angus Adams ’22 during his 2013 Little League World Series experience, ranging from a braces-filled head shot to a trot around the diamond following a home run. The additional touch of those photos, along with first-hand quotes from Adams’ former coaches and opponents, as well as ESPN on-air personalities such as former Milwaukee Brewer Kyle Peterson, added an extra dose of quality that vaulted Larner to the district award.