Elmira & Corning advance to sectional finals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express and the Hawks will square off on Friday with a sectional title on the line.

Second-seeded Elmira defeated third-seeded Horseheads 52-38 in the Section IV Class AA semifinals at home on Tuesday. Mikey Middaugh scored 14 points in the win for the Express. Jeremy Truax had 14 points for the Blue Raiders.

Top-seeded Corning advanced to the sectional finals with a 71-43 victory at home against fifth-seeded Ithaca in the other semifinal. Jackson Casey scored a game-high 17 points for the Hawks and Isaiah Henderson added 14 points for Corning.

Corning will face Elmira in the Section IV Class AA finals on Friday at 8:00 p.m. in Ithaca.

More playoff scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Boys basketball

District IV Class AAA semifinals

(2) Troy 63, (3) Bloomsburg 43

District IV Class AAAA semifinals

(3) Athens 41, (2) Shamokin 40

Section V Class D1 semifinals

(1) Avoca-Prattsburgh 82, (5) Marion 34

Girls basketball

Section V Class D2 semifinals

(4) Avoca-Prattsburgh 57, (9) Jasper-Troupsburg 39

Section IV Class D semifinals

(1) Marathon 50, (4) Odessa-Montour 36

Section IV Class B semifinals

(1) Norwich 52, (4) Waverly 28

District IV Class AAA semifinals

(3) Towanda 41, (2) Line Mountain 38