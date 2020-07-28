Elmira earns win in Babe Ruth action at Dunn Field

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Babe Ruth baseball team was victorious on Monday night in the first of two games that they will play at historic Dunn Field in Elmira this week.

Elmira defeated Schuyler County Babe Ruth 16-4 at Dunn Field. Schuyler County took a 2-1 lead in the third inning on a two-run go-ahead double by Andrew Coston. Elmira would regain the lead in the bottom half of the third on a go-ahead double by Gabe Kaufman to put Elmira in front 4-3.

Elmira Babe Ruth will host Horseheads Babe Ruth at historic Dunn Field on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

