Elmira edges Corning to win sixth straight STAC West title

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are still atop the STAC West.

(Photo courtesy: @WBballExpress)

The Elmira girls basketball team edged Corning on the road on Tuesday 51-48. The Express captured their sixth consecutive STAC West title with the win. Elmira erased a six-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter and Lauren Miller made a go-ahead 3-pointer for the Express with 27 seconds left to play in regulation. Jalea Abrams scored a game-high 20 points for Elmira and Amarionah Dixon added 10 points for the Express. Jenna DiNardo led Corning in scoring with 15 points and Jayda Felker added 10 points for the Hawks.

Check out the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Girls basketball

(13) Elmira 51, Corning 48
Towanda 60, Wellsboro 21
Athens 52, Wyalusing 29
Elmira Notre Dame 49, Newfield 32
Horseheads 56, Ithaca 43
Odessa-Montour 36, Candor 32

Boys basketball

Watkins Glen 71, Newark Valley 18
Waverly 69, Thomas A. Edison 16

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

 

Trending Now