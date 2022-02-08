Elmira edges Corning to win sixth straight STAC West title

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are still atop the STAC West.

(Photo courtesy: @WBballExpress)

The Elmira girls basketball team edged Corning on the road on Tuesday 51-48. The Express captured their sixth consecutive STAC West title with the win. Elmira erased a six-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter and Lauren Miller made a go-ahead 3-pointer for the Express with 27 seconds left to play in regulation. Jalea Abrams scored a game-high 20 points for Elmira and Amarionah Dixon added 10 points for the Express. Jenna DiNardo led Corning in scoring with 15 points and Jayda Felker added 10 points for the Hawks.

Check out the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Girls basketball

(13) Elmira 51, Corning 48

Towanda 60, Wellsboro 21

Athens 52, Wyalusing 29

Elmira Notre Dame 49, Newfield 32

Horseheads 56, Ithaca 43

Odessa-Montour 36, Candor 32

Boys basketball

Watkins Glen 71, Newark Valley 18

Waverly 69, Thomas A. Edison 16