Elmira edges Vestal for fifth straight shutout

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira boys soccer team held yet another opponent scoreless on Thursday.

The Express won a close contest at home against Vestal 1-0 for their fifth straight shutout. Anthony Manzari scored the lone goal of the game for the Express in the first half. Jacob Rose made multiple saves in goal in the second half for the Express to earn the shutout win. Elmira is now 4-0-1 in their last five games.

Check out the highlights and scores from Thursday are listed below.

Boys soccer

Elmira 1, Vestal 0
Horseheads 4, Binghamton 0
Dryden 7, Elmira Notre Dame 0
Corning 2, Union-Endicott 1
Waverly 8, Whitney Point 0
Haverling 9, Dansville 0
Maine-Endwell 4, Athens 1

Girls soccer

Haverling 3, Newark 0

Volleyball

Thomas A. Edison 3, Newfield 0
Tioga 3, Newark Valley 0

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now