Elmira edges Vestal for fifth straight shutout

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira boys soccer team held yet another opponent scoreless on Thursday.

The Express won a close contest at home against Vestal 1-0 for their fifth straight shutout. Anthony Manzari scored the lone goal of the game for the Express in the first half. Jacob Rose made multiple saves in goal in the second half for the Express to earn the shutout win. Elmira is now 4-0-1 in their last five games.

Check out the highlights and scores from Thursday are listed below.

Boys soccer

Elmira 1, Vestal 0

Horseheads 4, Binghamton 0

Dryden 7, Elmira Notre Dame 0

Corning 2, Union-Endicott 1

Waverly 8, Whitney Point 0

Haverling 9, Dansville 0

Maine-Endwell 4, Athens 1

Girls soccer

Haverling 3, Newark 0

Volleyball

Thomas A. Edison 3, Newfield 0

Tioga 3, Newark Valley 0