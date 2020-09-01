Elmira Enforcers Ahmed Mahfouz signs with HK Levice in the Slovakian Hockey League

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Enforcers Captain Forward Ahmed Mahfouz has signed with HK Levice in the Slovakian Hockey League. Mahfouz is the FPHL’s all-time leading scorer with 838 points, 279 goals, and 559 assists.

When the Enforcers began forming two seasons ago, Ahmed was brought in to be the leader for a brand new Elmira team and take them to the FHL Championship series, which he did in his first season.

Mahfouz leads the Enforcers with 169 points, 52 goals, and 117 assists during his two seasons here in Elmira.

When asked about the departure owner Robbie Nichols responded “We are sad to see Ahmed leave, but that is our goal here. To have players leave and move on to higher levels. We retain Mahfouz’s FPHL rights and if he ever decides to return he always has a home here in Elmira.” Despite the absence of Mahfouz , Nichols remained optimistic “We feel very confident with our roster as we have a deep team coming back with some exciting prospects.“

The Enforcers expect news on their season to come soon and will be looking forward to welcoming fans back into the First Arena safely.