Elmira Enforcers fall at home 6-4

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Elmira Enforcers hosting the Delaware Thunder coming off of a two-game sweep last weekend on the road.

The Enforcers came out firing in this game scoring two goals in the first period and another two in the second.

But the Thunder didn’t go down without a fight, after putting up six goals, they end up with a win in this one by a score of 6-4.

This loss keeps the Enforcers in fourth place in the Eastern Division.

Elmira plays two more home games Friday the 27th and Saturday the 28th against the Danbury Hat Tricks.

The puck drops for both of these games at 7:05 P.M.