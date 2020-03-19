Elmira Enforcers: Gjurich, Yarwood claim Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year Awards

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Elmira Enforcers of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that the FPHL has named the top forwards and top defenseman of the year and would like to congratulate forward Tyler Gjurich and Defenseman Cameron Yarwood for being selected for those honors.

Gjurich, 27 from Hatfield, PA, had himself another phenomenal year as he put together an 83 point season with 40 goals and 43 assists. Since being traded from the Watertown Wolves Tyler continued to push out offensive production and capitalized on his chances for 15 goals in 19 games with 6 of those resulting in game winning goals. Gjurich brought a winning mentality with him in the trade and truly deserved to be one of the offensive players of the year.

Yarwood, 25 from Grosse Pointe Park, MI, continues to be a leader on the blue line. Whether putting his body in front of shots or putting them in the back of the net, the Michigan native has impressed since his first game in neon green and black. Cameron ended the season with a +18, which was second among defenseman only to JT Walters, who was a regular line mate of Yarwood Cameron’s leadership and defensive responsibility did not go unnoticed and he deserved to be one of the defensive players of the year.

“We have an abundance of talent here in Elmira and we truly believe any of our players could have qualified for either of these awards. Tyler and Cameron are huge pieces of our line up and two of the many reasons we had an amazing season. They deserve this and we are very proud of them. ” Robbie Nichols said.