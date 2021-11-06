Elmira football defeats Ithaca to advance to sectional finals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Express football team is headed to the sectional finals.

The second-seeded Express defeated third-seeded Ithaca at home on Saturday 44-30 in the Section IV Class AA semifinals. Ithaca took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a five-yard touchdown pass by Chase Sposito to Micah Fiorello. The Express answered back with a 10-yard touchdown run by Amir Williams to cut the lead to 7-6. Jelani Muhammad put the Express in front 8-7 on a two-point conversion run.

Elmira will be on the road against top-seeded Corning in the Section IV Class AA finals next weekend.

Check out the highlights and High School scores from Saturday are listed below.

Football

Section IV Class AA semifinals

(2) Elmira 44, (3) Ithaca 30

Section IV Class D semifinals

(1) Tioga 56, (4) Delhi 12

District IV Class AA quarterfinals

(4) South Williamsport 36, (5) Wellsboro 7

(3) Troy 20, (6) Sayre 6

Boys soccer

Class AA state quarterfinals

Mamaroneck 4, Corning 0

Class B state quarterfinals

Haverling 3, East Aurora 1

Girls soccer

Class C state quarterfinals

Elmira Notre Dame 1, Sauquoit Valley 0

Volleyball

Section IV Class AA finals

(1) Horseheads 3, (3) Ithaca 0

Section IV Class D finals

(1) Candor 3, (2) Tioga 2