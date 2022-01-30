Elmira girls basketball wins thriller against C-NS

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express picked up a big win at home in a thriller on Saturday.

16th-ranked Elmira defeated 18th-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse 66-63 in an exciting and hard fought contest. Jalea Abrams poured in a game-high 33 points for Elmira including a go-ahead 3-pointer with under a minute to play in the fourth quarter. Alexa Kulakowski had a team-high 26 points for the Northstars.

Check out all the highlights and High School basketball scores from Saturday are listed below.

Girls basketball

(16) Elmira 66, (18) Cicero-North Syracuse 63

Penfield 62, Horseheads 39

(1) Newark Valley 80, Thomas A. Edison 21

Boys basketball

Elmira 53, Vestal 51

Binghamton 90, Horseheads 83